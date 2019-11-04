Flyers' Sean Couturier: Playing through pain

Couturier will stop taking faceoffs due to a shoulder strain, but he'll still suit up Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Apparently taking faceoffs would aggravate Couturier's injury further, so the 26-year-old center will yield the duties to one of his linemates -- either Travis Konecny or Oskar Lindblom. The Flyers may shake up the lines as a result, too. Couturier has battled through the pain well, as he managed a goal and two assists over two contests following the injury.