Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores, adds helper in loss
Couturier registered a goal, an assist, two shots and two hits through 20:44 of ice time during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
This was the eighth multi-point outing of the season for Couturier, and he's already well on his way to a career-best showing with 13 goals and 24 points through 23 games. The 26-year-old center projects to remain a go-to fantasy asset as long as he's skating with Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux in all situations, and non-believers should remember that Couturier has flashed similar offensive upside in spurts over the previous four seasons.
