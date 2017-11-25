Couturier registered a goal, an assist, two shots and two hits through 20:44 of ice time during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

This was the eighth multi-point outing of the season for Couturier, and he's already well on his way to a career-best showing with 13 goals and 24 points through 23 games. The 26-year-old center projects to remain a go-to fantasy asset as long as he's skating with Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux in all situations, and non-believers should remember that Couturier has flashed similar offensive upside in spurts over the previous four seasons.