Couturier has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a Costochondral separation.

Couturier suffered this injury, which is torn cartilage in the rib, during Friday's win over the Penguins. This will be a major loss for the Flyers, as the Selke Trophy winner handles major minutes and is a significant two-way contributor. Nolan Patrick and Kevin Hayes are both candidates to slot in as the first-line center during Couturier's absence. Couturier is expected to miss at least six games, and the two-week timeline would target a Jan. 30 return date.