Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing in just 29 games last season, the 29-year-old center is approaching a full calendar year without playing, having last logged an NHL contest back on Dec. 18, 2021 against Ottawa.