Couturier (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Penguins, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

This is a huge loss for the Flyers, as Couturier was one of their best players during the regular season, racking up 31 goals and 76 points while averaging a whopping 21:36 of ice time through 82 games. With Couturier unavailable, Philadelphia may opt to move Claude Giroux back to his natural center position for Game 4, even though he's excelled on the wing all season to the tune of 34 goals and 102 points in 82 contests. The Flyers have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Couturier's injury, but the team should provide another update on his status prior to Friday's Game 5 in Pittsburgh.