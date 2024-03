Konecny (upper body) is set to return to the lineup Thursday versus the Panthers.

Konecny's six-game absence will come to a close, and he'll take Olle Lycksell's spot in the lineup. The 26-year-old Konecny had five goals and seven assists over the seven contests before he was out of action, so he should be a big boost to the Flyers' offense against a formidable opponent.