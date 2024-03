Konecny produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

It's the 27-year-old's third multi-point performance in the last eight games, and Konecny appears to be fully recovered from the upper-body injury he suffered in late February that cost him six contests. Tuesday's tally gave him 31 on the season, tying the career high he set in 2022-23, and his 63 points also establishes a new high.