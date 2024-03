Konecny scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

He scored Philly's first two goals on the night, his first multi-goal performance since Jan. 4. Konecny is up to 30 goals on the season, the second straight campaign he's reached that plateau, and he needs only two more for a new career high. His 61 points also ties his career high, and the Flyers have 11 more games on their schedule for Konecny to establish some new personal bests,