Konecny scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over New Jersey.

It was Konecny's NHL-best sixth short-handed goal. He was cheating a bit on the play and got lucky when Nick Seeler poked the puck into the neutral zone. There, Scott Laughton backhanded a pass to Konecny, who broke in alone and wired a wrist shot from the slot past Kaapo Kahkonen. It was Konecny's 400th point in the NHL. His six shorties are the most in an NHL season since Michael Grabner did it in 2018-19.