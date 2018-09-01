Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sets goal of being ready for camp

Simmonds (pelvis) is determined to be 100-percent healthy for training camp, NHL.com reports.

Philadelphia's top-six power winger dealt with a broken ankle, pulled groin, torn ligament in his thumb, and he even tore his pelvis while training for the 2017-18 campaign. Remarkably, Simmonds only missed seven games last year, potting 24 goals to complement 22 helpers and 129 hits through 18:05 of average ice time. He was clearly spent by the time the playoffs rolled around and only saw 14:36 through six games against the Penguins, but fantasy owners shouldn't discount Simmonds too much, as he's an excellent source of points -- both at even strength and on special teams.