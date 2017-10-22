Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Torrid start continues
Simmonds scored the game-winning goal with 2:15 remaining Saturday to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Oilers.
The assist came on the power play. Simmonds now has six goals and nine points in eight games this season; four of those points have come with the man advantage. Simmonds will be hard pressed to continue this torrid pace, but the 29-year-old might have a chance to set a career mark in goals by season's end.
