Carlsson wasn't qualified by the Blue Jackets, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Carlsson served as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for Columbus in 2021-22, notching nine points while averaging just 12:16 of ice time through 38 appearances. He may have to settle for a two-way contract as a UFA this summer.