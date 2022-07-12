Carlsson wasn't qualified by the Blue Jackets, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Carlsson served as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for Columbus in 2021-22, notching nine points while averaging just 12:16 of ice time through 38 appearances. He may have to settle for a two-way contract as a UFA this summer.
