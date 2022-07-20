Carlsson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Wednesday.
Carlsson put up nine points in 38 games with the Blue Jackets last season. The 25-year-old defenseman could have a chance to compete for a third-pairing spot in training camp, but the Capitals' defensive depth is solid, and he may need to spend some time at AHL Hershey.
