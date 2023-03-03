Carlsson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Carlsson has spent the entire season at the AHL level, scoring once and adding 12 assists in 47 games. Carlsson -- who was drafted 29th overall in 2015 by Columbus -- has played 75 games in his NHL career, scoring three times and adding 13 assists.
More News
-
Capitals' Gabriel Carlsson: Surfaces on waivers•
-
Capitals' Gabriel Carlsson: Links up with Caps•
-
Gabriel Carlsson: Cut loose by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Lights lamp in return to lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Stuck in press box•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Returns from protocols•