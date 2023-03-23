Carlsson was returned to AHL Hershey on Thursday.
Carlsson has two assists in six appearances with Washington this season. The 26-year-old defenseman also has a goal and 13 points in 47 contests with Hershey in 2022-23. His demotion corresponds with the expected return of John Carlson (fractured skull) for Thursday's game against Chicago.
More News
-
Capitals' Gabriel Carlsson: Ascends to top level•
-
Capitals' Gabriel Carlsson: Surfaces on waivers•
-
Capitals' Gabriel Carlsson: Links up with Caps•
-
Gabriel Carlsson: Cut loose by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Lights lamp in return to lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Stuck in press box•