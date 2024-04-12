Stephenson (personal) rejoined the team ahead of Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Sin Bin Vegas reports.

Stephenson returns to the lineup after missing one game following the birth of his child. The 29-year-old natural center has just one goal and four shots in his last eight outings, though he has chipped in four helpers over that stretch. Stephenson figures to slot into a second-line role, moving over to the wing to make way for Tomas Hertl.