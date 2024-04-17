Stephenson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stephenson will be out of the lineup for the second straight match and the third time in the Knights' last five outings. While the 29-year-old center failed to reach the 60-point threshold during the regular season, he did still put up 16 goals and 35 helpers, including 13 power-play points.
