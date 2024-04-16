Stephenson won't be in the lineup versus Chicago on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson is considered day-to-day, so he could still be an option for the season finale against Anaheim on Thursday or, perhaps more importantly, Game 1 of the playoffs. In his previous 11 contests, the 29-year-old center managed just two goals while chipping in eight helpers, including four power-play points. Without Stephenson in the lineup, Paul Cotter looks set to take on a second-line role.