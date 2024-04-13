Stephenson distributed four assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Stephenson missed Wednesday's game to attend the birth of his child, and he had a fantastic performance in his return to action. Two of Stephenson's four assists came on the power play. The 29-year-old is up to 16 goals, 35 helpers, 13 power-play points, 97 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 74 contests overall. Stephenson and Tomas Hertl figure to be relatively interchangeable between left wing and center on the second line going forward.