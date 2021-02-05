Glass is on track to be promoted to the active roster and play Friday against LA, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Glass is expected to skate on the Golden Knights' third line and top power-play unit Friday. The 21-year-old forward has picked up two points in three top-level appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Nets power-play goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Up with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Slides assist•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Will not be available in summer•