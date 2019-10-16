Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Finds helper
Glass registered an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Glass has had a positive start to his NHL Career with five points and 14 shots over seven games. The 20-year-old isn't known for playing a physical game -- his contributions in fantasy will be almost exclusively on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Pots insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Gathers helper•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Scores in NHL debut•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: May be in NHL to start season•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Bulks up ahead of new season•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Scores twice in pro debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.