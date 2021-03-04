Glass picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Glass set up Alex Tuch for a goal just 2:03 into the game. The Golden Knights never trailed, but that helper was the extent of Glass's contributions. The 21-year-old center has a decent nine points, 17 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests. He'll likely remain in a third-line role at even strength, but he often gets to play with the Golden Knights' stars on the power play.