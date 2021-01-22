Glass was recalled from the practice squad and is expected to play against Arizona on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Glass figures to take a third-line role against the Yotes after having sat out the club's previous two outings. The 21-year-old Winnipeg native could offer intriguing fantasy upside playing with Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch, though it would certainly be a high-risk, high-reward play.