Glass was recalled from the practice squad and is expected to play against Arizona on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass figures to take a third-line role against the Yotes after having sat out the club's previous two outings. The 21-year-old Winnipeg native could offer intriguing fantasy upside playing with Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch, though it would certainly be a high-risk, high-reward play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Slides assist•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Will not be available in summer•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Done for the year•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Suffers knee injury, no timetable•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dropped down to AHL•