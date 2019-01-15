Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Remains sidelined
Miller (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Miller was able to participate in practice for the first time since suffering his injury Saturday, so although he won't be available against the Jets, he's definitely trending in the right direction. Another update on the 26-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
