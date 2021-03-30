Coghlan was recalled from the taxi squad for Monday's game against Los Angeles, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The 23-year-old will be in the lineup for the second straight game after watching a pair of contests from the press box. Coghlan has five points in 19 games this season.
