Coghlan was recalled from AHL Springfield on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Coghlan hasn't seen any NHL action this season, but he's produced offense at a high rate for a defenseman in the AHL. The 26-year-old has recorded 16 goals and 25 assists in 59 games in the minors. He could see his first NHL action of the season against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.