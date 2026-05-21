Coghlan scored a goal in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

The goal was Coghlan's first since Dec. 17, 2021, when he was in his first stint with the Golden Knights. He's played just 10 regular-season contests in NHL -- for three separate teams -- over the last three years, failing to earn a point in any of those outings. For now, he's filling a third-pairing role in the absence of Jeremy Lauzon (upper body). Coghlan is likely to see sheltered minutes during this series against a tough opponent.