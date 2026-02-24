Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Elevated from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Coghlan had a productive stint in the minors after being sent down Feb. 3, as he supplied four goals and six points across seven games with the Silver Knights. The 28-year-old will now return to serving as the Golden Knights' seventh defenseman. Vegas is back in action Wednesday in Los Angeles.
