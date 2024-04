Coghlan was sent to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Coghlan was summoned Tuesday and logged 17:59 of ice time in that evening's 6-3 loss to Columbus. He had a minus-2 rating, three shots, one hit and three blocks in that defeat. The 26-year-old defenseman has 16 goals and 41 points in 59 AHL outings in 2023-24.