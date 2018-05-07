Haula was credited with a primary assist in Sunday's series-clinching win over the Sharks.

Haula dropped the puck over to defenseman Nate Schmidt, who scored from long range. The fifth-year center deposited two goals and three assists in the second-round series against the Sharks, which represents a step in the right direction after he produced just one point (a goal) against the Kings in the conference quarterfinals.

