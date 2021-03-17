Quinney was assigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Quinney didn't suit up during his brief stint with the big club. The Vegas native has put together a strong AHL campaign thus far, recording seven goals and two helpers through nine contests.
