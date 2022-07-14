Quinney signed a one-year, AHL-only contract with the Henderson Silver Knights on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Quinney was on a two-way deal with the Golden Knights last year. It appears they like him enough to keep him around the organization after he posted 23 points in 38 contests in 2021-22 with Henderson. It's possible the forward later signs a two-way contract to get on the NHL club's books.