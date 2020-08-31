Merrill posted an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Merrill's first playoff game also yielded his first point of the postseason. His assist came on Nate Schmidt's game-tying goal in the third period. Merrill managed seven points, 71 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 49 regular-season contests. Nick Holden has seen most of the playing time on the third pairing with Zach Whitecloud during the playoffs -- that has left Merrill as a healthy scratch more often than not.