Merrill notched two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Merrill snapped a 10-game point drought with the primary helper on a Declan Chisholm tally in the first period, and he also assisted on Marcus Johansson's third-period marker. The 32-year-old Merrill has seen steady playing time lately, but usually in a third-pairing role. He's at 11 points, 41 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 63 appearances this season.