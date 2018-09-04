Merill could be in line for an increased role to start the 2018-19 season, the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Merrill's expected uptick in playing time is not based purely on merit, as the Golden Knights are left scrambling to find a replacement for Nate Schmidt, who fashioned a career-high 36 points in 76 games last year but was hit with a 20-game ban for violating the NHL's anti-drug policy Sunday. Brad Hunt is also a candidate for an increased role on Vegas' blue line.