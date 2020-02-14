Golden Knights' Jon Merrill: Sets up game-tying goal
Merrill registered an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.
Merrill's been on a surge (by his standards) with three points in his last four games. The 28-year-old has seven points, 68 blocks, 47 hits and 26 PIM through 45 contests -- he doesn't typically produce enough offense to earn fantasy attention.
