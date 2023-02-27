Brossoit is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't be available Monday against Colorado, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Vegas brought up netminder Michael Hutchinson from AHL Henderson on Monday to back up Adin Hill. Brossoit has posted one win in three appearances with Vegas this season, having allowed just seven goals on 110 shots.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Loses in shootout•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Set to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Gets first NHL win of 2022-23•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Takes shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Slated to start Tuesday•