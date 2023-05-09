Brossoit (undisclosed) was helped off the ice Monday against Edmonton, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Brossoit left the game and went straight back to the locker room after stopping four of five shots in the first period. He needed assistance leaving the ice and was replaced by Adin Hill. An update on Brossoit's status may not be available until he undergoes further testing.
