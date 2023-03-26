Brossoit stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Brossoit missed a month with a lower-body injury, but he was solid in his return. This was just his fourth outing of the season -- he was sidelined with a hip injury to begin the year and then spent time with AHL Henderson to get back into game shape. Brossoit is 2-0-2 with 10 goals allowed on 140 shots through four games. He'll likely slot in as backup to Jonathan Quick until one of Logan Thompson (undisclosed) or Adin Hill (lower body) can return.