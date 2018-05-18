Subban (undisclosed) is slated to be sidelined for Game 4 against the Jets on Friday, Shawn Rourke of NHL.com reports.

Whether it's an injury that Subban picked up in practice or if he is dealing with the same illness that has hampered David Perron is unclear. Regardless, the 23-year-old wasn't going to start at any point this postseason as long as the Flower is available. The backup role will be filled by Max Lagace in Subban's absence.