Subban allowed three goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Anthony Mantha's game-winning goal with 31 seconds left in regulation kept Subban winless on the season, dropping his record to 0-2-2. He'll continue to spell starter Marc-Andre Fluery on occasion, but his 3.21 GAA and .899 save percentage don't warrant a greater share of the workload than he's already receiving.