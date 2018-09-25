Subban allowed four goals on 27 shots from the Avalanche in Monday's 5-3 home loss.

Expected to continue serving as the primary backup to Marc-Andre Fleury in Vegas, Subban surrendered three even-strength goals and one power-play marker from the cross-conference foe. As a team, the Golden Knights own a plus-12 goal differential through five preseason games. It's a nice first step in proving to doubters that their magical inaugural season was no fluke.