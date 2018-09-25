Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Has trouble containing Avs
Subban allowed four goals on 27 shots from the Avalanche in Monday's 5-3 home loss.
Expected to continue serving as the primary backup to Marc-Andre Fleury in Vegas, Subban surrendered three even-strength goals and one power-play marker from the cross-conference foe. As a team, the Golden Knights own a plus-12 goal differential through five preseason games. It's a nice first step in proving to doubters that their magical inaugural season was no fluke.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal against Colorado•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Healthy but not in lineup Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Ends season in press box•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Absent from practice•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: All but ruled out for Game 3•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...