Subban turned away 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over the Canucks.

It wasn't a great showing from Subban, but he made a few key saves in the shootout to secure the victory. The backup netminder advances to 13-3-3 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He likely won't see much more action this season behind starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, but Subban is still a dependable fantasy start on a powerhouse Vegas squad.