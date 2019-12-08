Subban will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home contest against the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Subban will make his seventh straight start while for Vegas despite Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) returning to practice Thursday. Over his last six outings, Subban owns a 4-1-1 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.45 GAA. Sunday's game against the Rangers will be a good opportunity to earn his fifth win in six starts.