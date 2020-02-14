Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Ugly numbers in overtime win
Subban surrendered five goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.
Subban made his first start in nearly two weeks, but he wasn't sharp in the chaotic game. The 26-year-old improved to 8-7-3 while his GAA inflated to 3.09 and his save percentage dipped to .893 in 19 appearances this year. Expect Marc-Andre Fleury to get the nod for Saturday's game against the Islanders.
