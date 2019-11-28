Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Breaks out of scoring doldrums
Smith picked up a goal and an assist with two shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Predators on Wednesday.
Smith hadn't found the net since Nov. 9 at Washington, a stretch of eight consecutive games without a goal. But he beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros on a breakway just over six minutes into the second period to stake Vegas to a 2-0 lead. He later assisted on Max Pacioretty's game-tying goal with one second left in regulation. Smith has 11 goals and 19 points in 27 games this season.
