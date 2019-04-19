Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Drains power-play goal

Smith tallied a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.

The Sharks nullified Vegas' second line in this contest, as both Vegas goals came from first-liners. Smith has registered a goal and three helpers over five games in the series, adding nine hits and 19 shots.

