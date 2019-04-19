Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Drains power-play goal
Smith tallied a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.
The Sharks nullified Vegas' second line in this contest, as both Vegas goals came from first-liners. Smith has registered a goal and three helpers over five games in the series, adding nine hits and 19 shots.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Collects two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp twice•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Playmaking crushes Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Provides pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots 14th goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...