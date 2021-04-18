Smith (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Ducks and is considered day-to-day, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Smith suffered an injury during the third period and missed the final 13 minutes of the game. He recorded a minus-1 rating in 12:34 of ice time before leaving the game. The 30-year-old has 16 points in 44 games and will be questionable for Monday's tilt with the Sharks.