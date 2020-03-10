Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sets up equalizer

Smith registered an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the third period. In 71 contests this year, Smith has racked up 54 points (27 goals, 27 helpers), 169 shots on net and a plus-17 rating. He's got a decent chance to match his career high of 60 points from 2017-18.