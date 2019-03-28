Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies in loss

Smith netted his 19th goal of the year in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Smith's goal came on four shots, giving him a new single-season high with 175. For the year, Smith has 52 points in 70 games, the fourth time in the last six years he's topped 50 points. Smith has been particularly good in March with seven goals and assists apiece in 12 appearances.

